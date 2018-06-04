By - Associated Press - Monday, June 4, 2018

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Thousands of North Dakotans have already voted ahead June 12 primary election.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says 21,142 North Dakotans had marked their absentee or mail-in ballots by noon Monday.

Jaeger says early voting centers in several counties also will open this week.


