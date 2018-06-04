The student survivors of February’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday announced the next phase in their push for new gun controls, saying they’ll tour the country in the coming months to register young people to vote and try to put pressure on politicians who have gotten support from the National Rifle Association.

The students say they’re trying to follow up the March 24 “March for Our Lives” by channeling their energy toward getting young people to the polls.

“At the end of the day, real change is brought from voting. And too often, voting is shrugged off as nothing in our country,” said Cameron Kasky, one of the leading student activists.

The group is planning 50 stops across the country in more than 20 states, including Iowa, Texas, California, South Carolina, and Connecticut.

The students are also planning stops in every one of Florida’s 27 congressional districts.

“Real change is brought about by getting out there and making sure that we hold our politicians accountable through voting — getting those out of office who aren’t representing us the way they said they would, and getting those into office who are going to be morally just and represent the people,” Mr. Kasky said.

The “Road to Change” tour is scheduled to kick off in Chicago on June 15.

The group is pledging to go to places “where the NRA has bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take simple steps to save our lives,” as well as other communities that have been affected by gun violence.

Since the Feb. 14 shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and educators at Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, the student survivor-activists have vowed to change the contours of the gun debate in America.

Florida swiftly passed a comprehensive law soon after the shooting that provided funding for armed security in schools, but also raised the minimum age to buy rifles in the state in most cases from 18 to 21 — a move that prompted a lawsuit from the NRA.

Though there has been little movement at the federal level on gun legislation, several other states have also taken steps to pass new controls, such as bans on “bump stock” devices that modify semi-automatic weapons to function as fully automatic ones and “red flag” laws that prevent people determined to be a danger to themselves or others from getting guns.





