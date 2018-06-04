SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Mitt Romney, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Utah, is set to host his annual gathering of top Republicans, wealthy political donors and powerful business leaders.

The guest list at the three-day, invitation-only event beginning Thursday in Park City, Utah, is largely under wraps, but Gov. Gary Herbert has it on his schedule.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is addressing business leaders in the area at a separate event over the weekend, is also expected to attend the summit.

The gathering at Stein Eriksen Lodge has traditionally been a summit of Romney allies closed to the public.

The former Massachusetts governor has hosted gatherings in Park City since 2012, when he ran for president.

Romney is running against state lawmaker Mike Kennedy in a June 26 primary for the Senate seat vacated by long-serving Sen. Orrin Hatch.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.