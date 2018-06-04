President Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani said the president can’t be subpoenaed or indicted — even if he had shot former FBI Director James B. Comey in the Oval Office.

Mr. Giuliani, in an interview with The Huffington Post on Sunday, said the remedy for a sitting president’s illegal behavior would first be impeachment, prior to any criminal charges.

The former New York City mayor’s comments came after a 20-page letter was leaked to The New York Times over the weekend from Mr. Trump’s legal team, which was sent to special counsel Robert Mueller, arguing the president cannot be subpoenaed or obstruct justice due to his broad powers and authority as the head of the executive branch.

“In no case can he be subpoenaed or indicted,” Mr. Giuliani said. “If he shot James Comey, he’d be impeached the next day.”

“Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him,” he added.





