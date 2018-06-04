SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - A college linked to an Arkansas statehouse scandal has turned over records detailing how it spent money from government grants.

Jim Parsons of Bella Vista sued Ecclesia College, saying it needed to disclose how it spent money from Arkansas’ General Improvement Fund. Ecclesia said that, as a private Christian college, it could keep the information secret.

A judge scheduled a hearing, but the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Ecclesia gave the documents to Parsons’ lawyer Thursday. The judge canceled the hearing. The documents were not released publicly.

Then-State Sen. Jon Woods and Rep. Micah Neal directed money to the school under a state grant program that has since been found unconstitutional. Both were accused of taking kickbacks and await sentencing on federal corruption charges.

Parsons wants Ecclesia to repay the money.

Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com





