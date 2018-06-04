INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A University of Indianapolis study has found that a law allowing authorities to temporarily remove guns from those considered a risk to others or themselves has helped reduce Indiana’s firearm-related suicides.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the study appeared in this month’s issue of the journal Psychiatric Services and examined the state’s so-called “red flag” law.

Aaron Kivisto is an assistant professor of clinical psychology and the lead author of the paper. He says firearm-related suicides have decreased about 7.5 percent over the past decade. Kivisto says there were no significant increases in suicides by other means during that time period.

Kivisto says the law allows authorities to remove a gun without a warrant. He says a hearing with a judge is then scheduled to review the situation.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.