COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on the debate between the Democratic candidates for South Carolina governor (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

A tame debate among Democrats running for governor in South Carolina turned personal during a question about what can be done about corruption in state government.

State Rep. James Smith braced himself Monday as the question was asked, and his two candidates who aren’t currently in politics told him he was part of the problem.

Charleston businessman Phil Noble pointed out Smith has helped Republican state Attorney General Alan Wilson with ethics charges in 2015 and was rewarded with a lawsuit over prescription painkillers that could make him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Florence attorney Marguerite Willis said four Republican lawmakers convicted so far in a criminal investigation shows there is buying and selling votes and tax fraud at the Statehouse that taints Smith even if he isn’t directly involved.

Smith said he was a good lawyer who has backed ethics reform before in the South Carolina House and would push for stronger ethics laws again if elected governor.

____

7:25 p.m.

The three Democratic candidates for governor in South Carolina have opened their debate defending statements they made the last time they met.

The first questions of Monday night’s debate revisited last month’s meeting.

State Rep. James Smith reiterated he could expand Medicaid on his own if he was elected. He said lawmakers could try to stop him, but insisted he has talked to legislators in both parties who said they wouldn’t block him.

Charleston businessman Phil Noble says he could fire the Santee Cooper board because he could prove losing billions of dollars was the criminal wrongdoing needed to fire them by law.

And Florence attorney Marguerite Willis says South Carolina has raise $400 million through medical marijuana by growing the drug.

___

7 a.m.

The three Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for governor are meeting in Columbia for a debate.

Columbia Rep. James Smith, Charleston businessman Phil Noble and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis meet at the University of South Carolina at 7 p.m. Monday.

The debate comes a week and a day before South Carolinians go to the polls June 12.

Smith leads in fundraising. Latest figures from the state ethics commission show the Columbia attorney has raised $165,000 since April 1. He has $456,000 on hand.

Noble has raised $57.000 in the last two months. He has about $60,000 left before the primary.

Willis has raised about $40,000 since April 1. She has $279,000 in the bank.

The debate is co-sponsored by South Carolina Educational Television and the Post and Courier of Charleston.





