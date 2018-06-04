President Trump on Monday began his 500th day in office by celebrating what he described as a long list of accomplishments.

“This is my 500th. Day in Office and we have accomplished a lot - many believe more than any President in his first 500 days,” the president tweeted. “Massive Tax & Regulation Cuts, Military & Vets, Lower Crime & Illegal Immigration, Stronger Borders, Judgeships, Best Economy & Jobs EVER, and much more…”

He continued, “We had Repeal & Replace done (and the saving to our country of one trillion dollars) except for one person, but it is getting done anyway. Individual Mandate is gone and great, less expensive plans will be announced this month. Drug prices coming down & Right to Try!”

Mr. Trump, whose knack for self-promotion helped propel him all the way to the White House, often criticizes the news media for not giving enough attention to his accomplishments.

An analysis by the conservative Media Research Center found 91 percent negative coverage in broadcast evening news reports about Mr. Trump in the first four months of 2018, similar to the findings for all of 2017.

