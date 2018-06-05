SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Ninety-nine Utah National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the Middle East.
The Utah Army National Guard soldiers’ families wished them farewell on Monday during a deployment ceremony at the Utah Air National Guard hanger.
The unit is the second of a two-part, nine-month deployment rotation - relieving a Utah National Guard element that deployed in September 2017.
Capt. Jared Sorensen says the soldiers from Echo Battery, 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery will work on a “peacekeeping, partnership-building mission.” It will also include conducting artillery missions with Middle Eastern partners.
Their mission is expected to last nine months.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.