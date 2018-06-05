A Dutch lawyer indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller has been deported to the Netherlands, according to media reports.

Alexander van der Zwaan, 33, was handed over to Dutch authorities on Tuesday after serving 30 days in a low-security federal prison near Allenwood, Pennsylvania. He is the only the person indicted by the special counsel to serve prison time.

Mr. Van der Zwaan pleaded guilty in February to one count of lying to the FBI about his contact with a former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates. He admitted to destroying email communications with Mr. Gates without his lawyer’s knowledge in an effort to hide his contact.

Mr. Gates is a long time business associate for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Both Mr. Gates and Mr. Manafort were indicted by Mr. Mueller’s team in October and again in February. Mr. Manafort has pleaded not guilty, but Mr. Gates pleaded guilty and is said to be working with prosecutors.

A citizen of the Netherlands, Mr. Van der Zwaan resides in London.





