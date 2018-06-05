The former No. 2 guy at the FBI wants immunity.

The attorney for Andrew McCabe, who was fired as FBI deputy director, told Sen. Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican, that his client “is eager” to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Mr. Grassley leads.

The panel wants Mr. McCabe to testify on a Justice Department inspector general’s report that recommended that he be fired for leaking information about an investigation of Hillary Clinton and then lying about it to James Comey, then the FBI director.

But either he gets immunity or takes the Fifth, attorney Michael Bromwich wrote in a letter to Mr. Grassley, according to Fox News Channel.

“We hereby request that the Judiciary Committee authorize a grant of use immunity to Mr. McCabe,” to ensure “no testimony or other information provided by Mr. McCabe could be used against him in any criminal case,” Mr. Bromwich wrote in his letter.

The letter noted that the inspector general made a “criminal referral” against Mr. McCabe, meaning he could face prosecution.

“If this Committee is unwilling or unable to obtain such an order [of immunity], then Mr. McCabe will have no choice but to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination,” Mr. Bromwich added.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.