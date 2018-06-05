A man stole a military armored vehicle and drove it through the streets of Richmond, Virginia, and on one of the nation’s busiest interstate highways Tuesday evening.

According to WWBT, the Richmond NBC affiliate, the driver surrendered around 9:40 p.m. at East Broad and 11th streets.

But the spectacle of a “tank” being driven on Interstate 95 north and one of one of a state capital’s major thoroughfares caused eyes to pop.

“This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a ‘Tank-like’ vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment! This is on Broad Street in the Fan,” Parker Slaybaugh, communications director for Virginia state House Speaker Kirk Cox, wrote on Twitter while posting a video.

This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a “Tank-like” vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment! This is on Broad Street in the Fan. pic.twitter.com/EYfhFux1dk — Parker Slaybaugh (@ParkerSlay89) June 6, 2018

Technically, the vehicle, stolen from Fort Pickett in nearby Nottoway County, was an armored personnel carrier and, according to police, carried no weapons or munitions. Nor were there any reported crashes or serious road damage associated with the lumbering behemoth.





