In light of Monday’s Supreme Court ruling on the Masterpiece Cakeshop case the christian baker at the center of the controversy spoke out on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

“I serve everybody. I just don’t create cakes for every occasion that people ask me to create,” Jack Phillips, who refused to bake a cake for an gay couple’s wedding, explained to Honda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Phillips‘ case hinged on an argument for freedom of expression and religious freedom, which he said would extend to other types of messages as well.

“I don’t create cakes for Halloween. I wouldn’t create a cake that would be anti-American or disparaging against anyone for any reason.” Phillips said.

The suit against Phillips and his cake shop began in 2012, and concluded yesterday when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Masterpiece Cakeshop 7-2.

On Tuesday’s show, Phillips said he was “thrilled” about the ruling that would “allow us to enter the wedding business again.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.