President Trump said he’ll be “honoring America” at the White House Tuesday by playing the national anthem, adding the NFL players can’t escape to the locker rooms.

The president had canceled the 2018 Super Bowl champs’ visit to the White House, which was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, since not all of the Philadelphia Eagles players would attend.

But the celebration will continue without them, and in a tweet Tuesday Mr. Trump noted the “Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others” had all visited the White House.

“We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!” Mr. Trumptweeted Tuesday.

The Eagles would not be joining the event Tuesday since they disagree with standing for the national anthem, according to the president.

“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” the White House statement released Monday read.

