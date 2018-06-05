President Trump took another dig at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday for not telling him about the recusal from the Russian investigation, saying he would have picked someone else to head the Justice Department.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with his attorney general for not overseeing the probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mr. Sessions, citing ethics rules, recused himself shortly after becoming attorney general since he had been part of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself…I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined…and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!” Mr. Trumptweeted Tuesday.

