President Trump questioned Tuesday whether the inspector general’s report analyzing the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server was being altered, causing a delay in its release.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz notified lawmakers last month he had completed a draft of his watchdog report, which is expected to criticize former FBI Director James B. Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation, according to The Washington Post.

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!” Mr. Trumptweeted Tuesday.

The report is currently being reviewed, so recommendations can be made. It’s expected to be released this month.

