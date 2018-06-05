A recall for naloxone was issued by the Food and Drug Administration over fear that products from the company Hospira Inc. contain potentially dangerous loose particles.

The company said in a statement that the threat of harm from ingesting the particles is low, as directions for use require checking syringe solution before being administered, but adverse effects can include irritation, allergic reaction, toxicity, among others.

The product, a syringe injection, was distributed to hospitals and institutions across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Guam between February 2017 to February 2018.

The recall comes at a time where naloxone stocking is of the utmost importance in the battle against deaths from opioid overdoses. A few states have made it mandatory that first responders carry the overdose reversal medication, as deaths climbed over 64,000 in 2016 with many from opioids and illicit drugs.

Police officers, firemen, school teachers and everyday citizens are also being urged to carry the overdose reversal medication. Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray, is developed by the pharmaceutical company ADAPT Pharma and was not involved in the recall.





