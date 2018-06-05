Somebody in the California election bureaucracy jumped the shark Tuesday — and nearly kept “the Fonz” from voting.

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder, a random printing error caused the names of 118,522 voters to be left off the roster for Tuesday’s California primary elections.

Most of those 118,522 names probably did not think that was cool. But one of that number was Fonzie.

“My name was left off the polling registry today [in] Los Angeles,” tweeted actor Henry Winkler, who played the iconic Arthur Fonzarelli in the 1970s sitcom “Happy Days.”

My name was left off the polling registry today on Los Angeles — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 6, 2018

According to CNN, which reported that the glitch affected 1,530 Los Angeles County precincts, people whose names “did not appear on the roster were supposed to be given provisional ballots, but clearly that did not happen in some cases.”

It was all cool in the end, though.

Mr. Winkler later tweeted out a photo of himself wearing an “I voted” sticker on his shirt.





