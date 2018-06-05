Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday it’s necessary to separate parents and children at the border according to the law, which requires adults be housed separately from minors.

He said the majority of children coming illegally to the United States are teenagers, not infants.

“What is happening is we are having more people coming, bringing children with them, entering between the ports of entry illegally and you cannot give them immunity. That’s an offense,” Mr. Sessions told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday.

He said the children are taken to Health and Human Services within 72 hours of entering the U.S. to make sure they are well taken care of.

“It’s legitimate to warn people who come to the country unlawfully, bringing children with them, they can’t expect they will always be kept together,” Mr. Sessions warned.

President Trump blamed the housing of children separate from their parents on legislation passed by Democrats.

“Separating families at the Border is the fault of bad legislation passed by the Democrats. Border Security laws should be changed but the Dems can’t get their act together! Started the Wall,” Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Separating families at the Border is the fault of bad legislation passed by the Democrats. Border Security laws should be changed but the Dems can’t get their act together! Started the Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.