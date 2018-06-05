The White House aide who joked about John McCain’s death is reportedly out.

Citing “three sources with knowledge of the matter,” CNN reported Tuesday evening that Kelly Sadler “no longer works in the administration.”

There was no immediate word from the White House.

Mrs. Sadler, a former columnist and reporter with the Washington Times, had reportedly said at a closed-door meeting on the confirmation vote of Gina Haspel as CIA director that Mr. McCain’s opposition wouldn’t matter because the Arizona Republican was dying anyway.

Mr. McCain was diagnosed last year with a virulent form of brain cancer and has mostly not been active this year.

The White House refused to condemn or confirm the crack attributed to Mrs. Sadler, instead criticizing whoever leaked the private conversation.





