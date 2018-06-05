The White House confirmed Tuesday evening that the aide who joked about John McCain’s death is out.

“Kelly Sadler is no longer employed within the Executive Office of the President,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said.

However, whether Mrs. Sadler was ousted for her comment about Mr. McCain or some other matter remained a mystery.

CNN had first reported Tuesday afternoon that Mrs. Sadler “no longer works in the administration.”

Mrs. Sadler, a former columnist and reporter with the Washington Times, had reportedly said at a closed-door meeting on the confirmation vote of Gina Haspel as CIA director that Mr. McCain’s opposition wouldn’t matter because the Arizona Republican was dying anyway.

Mr. McCain was diagnosed last year with a virulent form of brain cancer and has mostly not been active this year.

The White House refused to condemn or confirm the crack attributed to Mrs. Sadler, instead criticizing whoever leaked the private conversation.









