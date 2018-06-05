In addition to opposition from foreign trade allies, President Trump is facing pushback on the home front over his proposed trade policies.

Three organizations within Charles and David Koch’s conservative political network — Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, and The LIBRE Initiative — are banding together to launch “a multi-year, multimillion-dollar initiative to champion the far-reaching benefits of trade.

Specifically, the efforts aim to challenge Trump’s emphasis on “tariffs and other barriers.”

“Tariffs and other trade barriers make us poorer. They raise prices for those who can least afford it. That’s why this issue is so important,” Freedom Partners Executive Vice President James Davis said in a statement,

While the Koch organizations were favorable of President Trump’s tax plan, the trade policies created a rift.

“This president has demonstrated strong leadership in his effort to provide the American people with the most substantial tax relief this nation has seen in decades. These tariffs amount to self-imposed barriers to the success of tax reform and we urge the administration to reconsider.” Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips said.

The organizations also published a list of trade policy recommendations at the center of the campaign. Among the suggestions is a call to end “punitive measures” like quotas, as well as “government supports for powerful and politically connected businesses.”

They advocated for strengthening and returning to international agreements like NAFTA, TTIP, and TPP.

The LIBRE Initiative President Daniel Garza stated, “We are pleased to stand with those who understand how greatly America benefits from trade – and how badly hurt we are by tariffs and other barriers.”





