If NFL players weren’t going to be at the White House on Tuesday, then *someone* had to protest the national anthem.
An unidentified man was photographed while taking a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Tuesday’s “Celebration of America,” which was set up after President Trump disinvited the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles over the team’s plan to send only a small delegation.
The man kneeled during the anthem at Tuesday’s 10-minute substitute event, an action that, ironically, not a single Eagles player actually did at last season’s games.
“At The White House. One guy in the audience took a knee during the national anthem at President Trumps celebration of America no Eagles event. Left right after - didn’t wanna talk,” Jesper Zølck, an anchorman for Denmark’s TV 2 network wrote on Twitter.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.