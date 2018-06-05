If NFL players weren’t going to be at the White House on Tuesday, then *someone* had to protest the national anthem.

An unidentified man was photographed while taking a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Tuesday’s “Celebration of America,” which was set up after President Trump disinvited the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles over the team’s plan to send only a small delegation.

The man kneeled during the anthem at Tuesday’s 10-minute substitute event, an action that, ironically, not a single Eagles player actually did at last season’s games.

“At The White House. One guy in the audience took a knee during the national anthem at President Trumps celebration of America no Eagles event. Left right after - didn’t wanna talk,” Jesper Zølck, an anchorman for Denmark’s TV 2 network wrote on Twitter.

At The White House. One guy in the audience took a knee during the national anthem at President Trumps celebration of America no Eagles event. Left right after - didn’t wanna talk pic.twitter.com/NLRGp26gln

— Jesper Zølck (@zolckTv2) June 5, 2018





