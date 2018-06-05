MONTGOMERY, Ala. — U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has been forced into a runoff in Alabama’s Republican primary after challengers blasted her 2016 criticism of Donald Trump.

Roby faces Bobby Bright in a July runoff in Alabama’s conservative 2nd district – where Trump loyalty has been a central issue.

Roby became the first to withdraw her endorsement of Trump in 2016. She made the decision after Trump was caught on video bragging about grabbing women’s genitals. Roby said the behavior made him an unacceptable candidate and suggesting he step away from the presidential ticket.

Roby is a four-term incumbent. In campaigning for Tuesday’s primary, she emphasized her record and working relationship with the White House.

Bright is a former Montgomery mayor who represented the district for two years as a Democrat before losing in 2010 to Roby. He ran an ad with footage of Roby’s Trump comment.





