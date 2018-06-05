Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is accusing President Trump of being unpatriotic for disiniviting the Super Bowl champion Eagles from a planned White House ceremony Tuesday.

“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our president is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” said Mr. Kenney, a Democrat.

Mr. Trump disinvited the team Monday night after learning that only about a dozen players planned to attend. He will hold an event with patriotic music instead on the South Lawn of the White House.

No Eagles players kneeled during the national anthem last season but many said they still didn’t want to attend the event with Mr. Trump, who pressured the NFL to change its policy on player protests.

Sen. Bob Casey, Pennsylvania Democrat, offered to give the Eagles a tour of the Capitol instead.

“I’m proud of what the @Eagles accomplished this year. I’m skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress. @Eagles How about a tour of the Capitol?” Mr. Casey tweeted.

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.