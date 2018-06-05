Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is accusing President Trump of being unpatriotic for disiniviting the Super Bowl champion Eagles from a planned White House ceremony Tuesday.
“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our president is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” said Mr. Kenney, a Democrat.
Mr. Trump disinvited the team Monday night after learning that only about a dozen players planned to attend. He will hold an event with patriotic music instead on the South Lawn of the White House.
No Eagles players kneeled during the national anthem last season but many said they still didn’t want to attend the event with Mr. Trump, who pressured the NFL to change its policy on player protests.
Sen. Bob Casey, Pennsylvania Democrat, offered to give the Eagles a tour of the Capitol instead.
“I’m proud of what the @Eagles accomplished this year. I’m skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress. @Eagles How about a tour of the Capitol?” Mr. Casey tweeted.
