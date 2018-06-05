Rep. Keith Ellison announced Tuesday he is running to become the next attorney general of Minnesota.

“Today I am announcing my candidacy to be the People’s Lawyer, and to protect and defend all Minnesotans as your next Attorney General,” the six-term congressman said on Twitter.

Mr. Ellison has been a darling of the progressive left, and was an early supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2016.

Following the presidential election, the 54-year-old ran to be chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Mr. Ellison came up short against Tom Perez, a former Obama secretary of labor, who immediately carved out a new deputy chair position for the Minnesota Democrat as a sign of party unity.





