Voters in San Francisco today will decide if the city will ban all flavors in tobacco products, including menthol, in an effort to curb smoking rates, especially among teens.

The ballot measure, called Prop E, has pitted anti-smoking advocacy organization against Big Tobacco in the run-up to the vote.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is one of the main financiers behind the “No on Prop E” campaign, with total contributions estimating over $11.5 million.

On the “Yes” side of the ballot measure, two main nonprofit health organizations raised more than $5 million, with $1.3 million donated by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire.

The “No” camp is pushing the message that “prohibition doesn’t work” and that flavors are a harm-reduction method, particularly in making e-cigarettes appealing for adult smokers to make the switch away from conventional, combustible cigarettes.

But the nonprofits advocating for the ban say that flavors like fruit, chocolate, honey and candy, among others appeal directly to kids and teenagers, of which e-cigarette use is rising and health advocates fear will increase initiation to cigarette smoking.

When the ordinance was first introduced in June 2017, R.J. Reynolds funded a local petition to bring the measure to a referendum. It received nearly double the amount of signatures needed, around 34,000.





