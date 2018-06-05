As speculation stirs over the extent of the presidential pardon, President Trump may be preparing to extend one to a 63-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.

After meeting with Kim Kardashian West on May 30, President Trump is “strongly considering” pardoning Alice Marie Johnson as early as Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.

Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is also assisting Ms. Kardashian West in her efforts to convince Mr. Trump of her plea for Johnson, who was convicted of money laundering and drug possession in 1996.

In an interview with Mic after her meeting with the president, Ms. Kardashian West said, “I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice. He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively.”

Mr. Trump has been vocal about his favor for Ms. Kardashian West and her husband, musician Kayne West. In April, Mr. Trump and Mr. West publicly expressed admiration for each other over Twitter and in person. According to a Bloomberg report, the president told Ms. Kardashian West that she and and her husband were helping his approval ratings with blacks.





