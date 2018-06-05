The White House said Tuesday that President Trump bent over backwards to accommodate the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for a celebration, but the team “decided to abandon their fans” by skipping the event while also planning to visit other sites in Washington.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House held “extensive discussions” with the team to work out a date “despite sensing a lack of good faith” from the Eagles.

“Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today,” she said. “In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”

Mr. Trump canceled the celebration scheduled for Tuesday, saying Eagles‘ fans “deserve better” than for 10 or so players and coaches to show up for the event.

The White House put out a timeline of sorts about the discussions with the team, beginning after the Eagles‘ Super Bowl win in February. Mrs. Sanders said the team at first accepted an invitation to visit the White House on Tuesday.

After extensive discussions with the Eagles organization, which began in February, the team accepted an invitation from the President to a

Last Thursday, she said, the team notified the White House that 81 people, including players, coaches, management, and support personnel, would attend the event. On Friday, the Secret Service cleared them for participation.

“These individuals, along with more than 1,000 Eagles fans, were scheduled to attend the event,” she said.

But late Friday, “citing the fact that many players would not be in attendance, the team contacted the White House again, and attempted to reschedule the event,” she said. That conflicted with the travel plans of Mr. Trump, who is departing this Friday for a G-7 summit in Canada and then on to Singapore for denuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“The president … had already announced that he would be traveling overseas on the dates the Eagles proposed,” Mrs. Sanders said. “The White House, despite sensing a lack of good faith, nonetheless attempted to work with the Eagles over the weekend to change the event format that could accommodate a smaller group of players.”

In the end, Mr. Trump “decided to change the event so that it would be a celebration of the American flag with Eagles fans and performances by United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus,” Mrs. Sanders said.





