President Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un will have their historic summit at the Capella Hotel, located on an island off the coast of Singapore, the White House announced Tuesday.
“The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Twitter.
The meeting is set for June 12.
