A massive immigration raid in Ohio resulted in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arresting 114 illegal immigrants on Tuesday.

The raid targeted Corso’s Flower & Garden Center locations in Sandusky and Castalia, AP reported. ICE told AP that identity theft and tax evasion are among the potential criminal charges the individuals are facing. Their employer is not currently charged, but still under investigation.

ICE deployed a considerable amount of resources, including aircraft surveillance and large group of federal agents in the sweep.

The raid comes amid a crackdown by the Trump administration on illegal immigration.





