California’s GOP candidate for governor John Cox is embracing President Trump’s agenda and support, declaring Wednesday, “I’m with him.”

His comments come after his Democratic opponent Gavin Newsom, the state’s lieutenant governor, said Mr. Cox is a “foot soldier” in the president’s war against California.

California’s primary system allows the two top voter-getters from its all-party primary to square off in November, and many analysts have dismissed a Republican from having a real chance in the governor’s race.

“They got it wrong,” Mr. Cox said on Fox News after securing a spot in the general election.

He said his opponent is trying to distract California voters.

“Donald Trump didn’t create our housing crisis. Donald Trump didn’t make our schools 45th in the nation. Donald Trump didn’t destroy the California water project by tearing down reservoirs. Donald Trump didn’t make us the poverty capital and the homeless capital of the country,” Mr. Cox said.

“He ought to look in the mirror because the people in this state know who is responsible for the quality of life here,” the businessman added.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.