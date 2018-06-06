STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) - Federal officials say the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Miami intercepted a package with a large amount of cocaine that was headed for Wisconsin resulting in the arrest of two people in Door County.
WBAY-TV says several agencies executed a search warrant at a Sturgeon Bay home Tuesday and took two people into custody. The Door County Sheriff’s Office says cocaine and marijuana with a street value of about $25,000 was seized.
The Door-Kewaunee County Drug Task Force worked with the Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and others on the case.
___
Information from: WBAY-TV, http://www.wbay.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.