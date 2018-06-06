Sen. Richard J. Durbin on Wednesday slammed the Justice Department’s decision to separate parents and children that cross the U.S-Mexican border illegally.
Mr. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, told CNN that President Trump’s claim that this policy resulted from legislation passed by Democrats was “totally false.”
The senator said that the policy referred to was bipartisan and signed into law by President George W. Bush.
“There is no requirement allotted to it,” Mr. Durbin said, referring to the separation of parents and children.
He said Attorney General Jeff Session’s policy is a “revulsion” to the American people.
“His hateful attitude towards immigrants is being played out now at the expense of these children and their families,” Mr. Durbin said.
