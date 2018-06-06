Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday shut down questions about the swirling controversy his team was caught in this week after being disinvited from the White House.

He emphasized that the team will continue to focus on practice.

“It’s over. It’s behind us. We’re moving on,” Pederson said during a routine press conference.

The Super Bowl champion Eagles were scheduled to visit President Trump at the White House on Tuesday, but he rescinded the invitation because too few team members committed to attending the ceremony.

Mr. Trump has famously taken NFL players to task for kneeling in protest during the national anthem in recent years.





