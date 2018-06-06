The International House of Pancakes announced it’s changing its name to IHOb, teasing breakfast lovers to stay tuned for the reveal next week of its new acronym.

IHOP will become IHOb, which is leaving people wondering what the “b” represents.

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb,” IHOP posted on Twitter Monday, adding, “there are so many options… what could it b?”

Some are guessing it could stand for “breakfast” or “bacon” or possibly “brunch.”

The company is expected to reveal the real meaning of the “b” June 11.





