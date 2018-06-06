The number of illegal immigrant children surging the border quadrupled in May compared to a year ago at the same time, and the number of people traveling as families is up six-fold, according to new Homeland Security statistics released Wednesday.

Border Patrol agents caught 6,405 children trying to jump the border last month, and nabbed another 9,485 “family units.” A year ago in May those numbers were just 1,493 Unaccompanied Alien Children and another 1,577 family units.

The number of people caught is considered a rough yardstick for the overall flow of people crossing, so the surge suggests that more people are also making it through undetected.

When all immigrants are included, overall illegal crossings are two and a half times higher than last year at this time.

The surge began last summer but intensified earlier this year, just after senators and President Trump began debating how to grant citizenship rights to millions of illegal immigrants.

The Trump administration early last month announced a zero tolerance policy for border crossers, with criminal charges filed against those who enter illegally.

But given the length of time it takes to make the journey north, those people caught in May likely made the trip north well before that policy, so it’s not yet clear whether it is having any deterrent effect.





