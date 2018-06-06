Philadelphia’s mayor is hailing a ruling that says the Trump administration can’t block the flow of federal grant money over the city’s handling of illegal immigration, calling it a “total and complete victory.”

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday called President Donald Trump a “bully.” He also took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying “federal grant dollars cannot be used for a political shakedown.”

A Department of Justice spokesman called the decision a victory for criminals, saying the city has created a place for criminals to reoffend.

Philadelphia has said that as a “sanctuary city,” it won’t hand immigrants in the country illegally to Immigration and Customs Enforcement unless federal officials have a warrant signed by a judge.

A federal judge sided with the city Wednesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.