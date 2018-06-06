A federal law requiring localities to share information with federal immigration authorities is unconstitutional, a judge ruled Wednesday, shooting down the administration’s attempts to punish Philadelphia for its sanctuary policy.

Judge Michael M. Baylson also delivered a spanking to President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying they were “inaccurate,” at least when it comes to Philadelphia, in suggesting immigrants commit more crimes than native-born.

The ruling is the latest blow to the administration’s attempts to rein in sanctuaries, which have proliferated under Mr. Trump.

And Judge Baylson rejected new conditions Mr. Sessions tried to place on sanctuaries, just as other judges have done. But the judge went further and found an existing federal law that requires states to share immigration information with federal agencies to be unconstitutional, citing a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year on sports gambling.

Known as Section 1373, the information-sharing requiring says states and localities hoping to gain access to Justice Department grant money must allow their police to exchange information with Homeland Security on the citizenship or immigration status of anyone.

The Trump administration has said that includes notifying federal officials when an illegal immigrant is being released from local custody, so deportation officers can be on hand to arrest them and put them in removal proceedings.

But Judge Baylson said that amounts to “commandeering” local authorities, which he said the Constitution prohibits

“Section 1373 violates the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution,” the judge concluded.

The ruling only affects Philadelphia, but the judge’s reasoning is likely to be used in other cases. In particular, the federal government has argued that California’s new sanctuary policies run afoul of Section 1373.





