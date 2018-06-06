Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said Wednesday that White House aide Kelly Sadler has other opportunities in the Trump administration.

Mrs. Sadler, the aide who made controversial remarks about ailing Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, is no longer working in the White House.

“Kelly Sadler is no longer employed within the Executive Office of the President,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said Tuesday.

It’s unclear if Mrs. Sadler resigned or if she was fired on Tuesday, but Mrs. Conway suggested Mrs. Sadler’s comments about Mr. McCain would not preclude her from other jobs within the administration.

“Kelly Sadler has been told there are administration jobs that fit with her skill set and her experience,” Mrs. Conway said on CNN Wednesday, refusing to comment further on personnel decisions.

• S.A. Miller contributed to this article.





