Rep. Martha Roby is headed into a runoff race after failing on Tuesday to win the Republican nomination outright in the Alabama primary.

Mrs. Roby, who is running for a fifth term, cruised to a 39 percent to 28 percent victory over Bobby Bright, but missed the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a two-person runoff race next month.

Mrs. Roby scored headlines in 2016 when she withdrew her endorsement from Mr. Trump after an “Access Hollywood” video emerged in which the real estate magnate boasted about groping women and trying to have sex with married women.





