Rep. Mia Love said Tuesday that she will be joining the upcoming June 14 charity game played by the Republican men’s baseball team and reflected on the shooting last year that targeted the team.

“I think it’s going to be a celebration of survival,” Ms. Love, Utah Republican, said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

With multiple early morning practices, playing on these teams isn’t just about baseball, it’s about building relationships with my congressional colleagues for the benefit of the 4th District. #utpolhttps://t.co/Pg1w5GPXNi — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) May 21, 2018

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s Wednesday morning return to the ballpark brought another major addition to the GOP’s roster. Mr. Scalise, Louisiana Republican, was injured during the shooting last year and had to undergo several surgeries.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake tweeted early in the morning:

.@SteveScalise back on the field this morning. This does my heart good. pic.twitter.com/97uQImUgCl — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 6, 2018

The charity competition between the Democrats and Republicans will take place next Thursday, June 14.





