Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich defended his former political nemesis Bill Clinton Wednesday morning during an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“He is going to spend the rest of his life in this cloud, and doesn’t seem to be able to get closure and just move on,” Mr. Gingrich said of the 42nd president.

Mr. Clinton is back in the headlines this week for comments about his sexual relationship in the mid-1990s with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. In light of the #MeToo movement, the consensual affair has been scrutinized afresh — especially on the liberal side of the political spectrum — as sexual misconduct.

During an interview earlier this week on NBC’s “Today” show, Mr. Clinton said that he did not believe he owed Ms. Lewinsky a personal apology.

Mr. Gingrich was House Speaker during Mr. Clinton’s tenure in the White House and was a proponent of the impeachment charges leveled against the president in late 1998. Mr. Clinton was acquitted by the Senate on Feb. 12, 1999.

“I’m saying when you watch him, you are watching someone who is so much less than what he wanted to be,” the Georgia Republican said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.