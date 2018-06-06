SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A proposed ballot measure that would restrict ownership of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines has wound up in the Oregon Supreme Court after a man sought a review of the ballot title, saying it was politically charged and deceptive.

Phillip Lemman of the Oregon Judicial department says the petition for review was received by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, one day before the deadline for requests for review.

Backers of the statewide initiative, meanwhile, said they would not dispute attorney general’s certification of the ballot title. They told a news conference in Portland they are ready to launch a statewide campaign to gather enough signatures to put the measure on the November ballot as soon as they court finishes its deliberations and they get a green light.





