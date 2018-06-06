President Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was on “his hands and knees” requesting to meet with Mr. Trump.

The former New York City mayor and new addition to Mr. Trump’s legal team was at an investment conference in Israel when he made his remarks about the Trump-Kim summit, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Well, Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in,” Mr. Giuliani said, referring to Mr. Trump’s earlier cancellation of the summit.

The meeting between Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim has been touch and go, but is set for June 12 at Capella Hotel near Singapore. There is also speculation that the president may invite Mr. Kim to Mar-a-Lago depending on the success of next week’s summit.

