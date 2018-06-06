Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him “the punching bag” for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

Trump said Peterson “didn’t want to go into the school” as students and teachers were being attacked, and even said Peterson “doesn’t love the children.”

Peterson said in part two of a “Today Show” interview aired on NBC Wednesday that “coward” is “the worst label you could have as a police officer, and it’s just not true.”

He said he would tell the parents that he’s sorry, but he didn’t have all the facts when he was the first officer to arrive at the scene. He said he didn’t know who or where the shooter was, or whether it was just one. He said he knows about active shooters, but didn’t believe “that was what was going on” when he first got there.





