Senate Democrats plan to focus on healthcare during the month of August, following the announcement by the GOP majority that their summer recess was canceled.

The second-ranking Democrat in the Senate said August will bring high premiums, and they want to help correct that for the American people.

“By August, we will see a dramatic increase in health insurance premiums in America,” Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat, said to CNN in reaction to the news August recess was scrapped.

“What the Republicans have done to damage it can be undone tomorrow,” he added.

The Illinois Democrat’s comment comes after Politico reported a senior Senate Democratic aide said the lawmakers are focusing on healthcare because it’s seen as the biggest failure of the GOP ahead of the November midterms.

“August will be health care month. Every time they say ‘nominations,’ we’ll say ‘lower premiums.’ When they say ‘appropriations process,’ we’ll say ‘bring down drug prices,” the unnamed aide said. “We’re going to be relentless in pushing to prevent the Republican rate hikes that are set to land just before Election Day.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, announced Tuesday senators would work back in their districts the first week of August, but would return to Washington for the rest of the month.

“Due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president’s nominees, and the goal of passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year, the August recess has been canceled,” Mr. McConnell’s statement released Tuesday read.

“Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president’s nominees,” he added.





