House Majority Whip Steve Scalise returned to the ballpark early Wednesday morning, nearly a year after he was gravely injured by a shooter targeting the Republican baseball team.

The Louisiana Republican retweeted Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake’s earlier post:

Mr. Scalise was among the five who were wounded during the June 14 shooting last year at a ballpark in Alexandria, Virginia. The Republicans were practicing for an annual charity ballgame against the Democrats when the shooting occurred.

The congressman was in critical condition after being hit in the hip. Gunman James T. Hodgkinson, who was killed in a shootout with officers, shared anti-Trump messages leading up to the shooting.

Mr. Scalise returned to work last September and rejoins the team a week before their June 14 charity game against the Democrats.





