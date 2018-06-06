President Trump celebrated Tuesday night’s primaries, dismissing the suggestion there would be a “blue wave” in November.

He specifically called out John Cox, a Republican businessman who is backed by the president running for governor in California.

California’s primary system allows the two candidates with the top vote count to head off in November.

Mr. Cox will face Democratic candidate Gavin Newsom, the state’s lieutenant governor.

“Great night for Republicans! Congratulations to John Cox on a really big number in California. He can win. Even Fake News CNN said the Trump impact was really big, much bigger than they ever thought possible. So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave. Working hard!” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday.

The president said more GOP voters turned out to vote than expected.

“The political pundits just don’t get what is going on out there - or they do get it but refuse to report the facts! Remember, Dems are High Tax, High Crime, easy to beat!” he added on Twitter.





