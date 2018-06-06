President Trump on Tuesday cheered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to cancel most of the Senate’s August recess.

The Kentucky Republican blamed Democrats for obstruction, delaying the Senate’s agenda.

“Mitch McConnell announced he will cancel the Senate’s August Recess. Great, maybe the Democrats will finally get something done other than their acceptance of High Crime and High Taxes. We need Border Security!” the president tweeted.

Mr. McConnell said lawmakers would work in their districts the first week in August, but return to Washington, D.C., to work the rest of the month instead of enjoying a Summer break.

“Due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president’s nominees, and the goal of passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year, the August recess has been canceled,” Mr. McConnell’s statement released Tuesday read.

“Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president’s nominees,” he added.

